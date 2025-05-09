Nektar Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Stock Down

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR incurred a first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 22 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of 18 cents per share.

Total revenues in the first quarter decreased 51.4% year over year to $10.5 million. The reported figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

The year-over-year revenue decrease was due to the sale of the Huntsville manufacturing facility in December 2024, following which the company no longer records product revenues. Nektar’s top line currently comprises non-cash royalty revenues.

Shares of Nektar declined 3.1% on May 8 due to the weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

NKTR’s Q1 Earnings in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $30.5 million, up around 11.3% year over year.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased around 20.9% year over year to $24.3 million.

As of March 31, 2025, Nektar had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $220.7 million compared with $269.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

NKTR's Guidance for 2025

Nektar expects its revenues for the remaining three quarters to be similar to the first quarter level, totaling around $40 million for the full year.

R&D costs for 2025 are expected to be between $110 million and $120 million, while G&A expenses are anticipated to be in the $60-$65 million range.

Nektar expects to end 2025 with approximately $100 million in cash and investments, which is likely to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026.

NKTR's Key Pipeline Updates

Nektar’s lead pipeline candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (rezpeg), is being developed as a self-administered injection for several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company regained full rights to rezpeg from pharma giant Eli Lilly LLY in April 2023 and took charge of its clinical development.

Rezpeg was earlier developed in collaboration with Lilly for several autoimmune indications. Rezpeg is now a wholly owned asset of Nektar, and the company owes no royalty payments to LLY.

Two separate phase IIb studies are evaluating rezpeg for treating atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata.

In January 2025, Nektar completed enrollment in the phase IIb REZOLVE-AD study evaluating rezpeg in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, also called eczema. Top-line data from this study is expected next month.

The company completed enrollment in the phase IIb REZOLVE-AA study evaluating rezpeg in patients with severe-to-very severe alopecia areata in February. Top-line data from this study is expected in December 2025.

Nektar entered into a new clinical trial agreement with TrialNet in February to evaluate rezpeg in a phase II study in patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus. The study is expected to start later this year.

Apart from this, Nektar has two TNFR2 antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, in its pre-clinical pipeline. The company plans to submit an investigational new drug application to begin clinical development of NKTR-0165 as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis and vitiligo by the end of 2025.

NKTR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Nektar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $6.30 to $6.36 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.85 to $7.14. Year to date, shares of ANIP have rallied 29.4%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.32%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $4.75 to $4.62 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.68 to $4.62. Year to date, shares of NTLA have plunged 28.9%.

NTLA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 5.37%.

