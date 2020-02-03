Markets
Nektar Publishes Two Manuscripts On Its Immuno-oncology Candidate, Bempeg

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), a biopharmaceutical company, published preclinical data on its lead immuno-oncology candidate, NKTR-214, bempegaldesleukin (bempeg), an investigational CD122-preferential interleukin-2 pathway agonist designed to provide activation and proliferation of cancer-killing immune cells. The company said the data showed that bempeg, in combination with immune-based therapies including checkpoint inhibition, antigen-specific vaccination and adoptive cell transfer therapy, enhanced T-cell mediated tumor control.

Bempeg in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immune-mediating agents is being evaluated in clinical trials, Nektar Therapeutics noted.

