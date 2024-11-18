News & Insights

Nektar presents preclinical data on NKTR-422 at ACR conference

November 18, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Nektar (NKTR) announced its oral presentation highlighting preclinical data on NKTR-422 at the 2024 American College of Rheumatology, or ACR, conference, being held in Washington, D.C. from November 14-19. NKTR-422 is a novel modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor, or CSF, protein engineered to selectively modulate resolution processes of inflammation by targeting the expansion, reprograming and activation of anti-inflammatory tissue resident macrophages. Currently approved inflammatory disease therapies are not designed to achieve inflammation resolution or tissue repair, which are both required for remission.1 Nektar has identified a CSF-1R agonist with a differentiated pharmacokinetic, or PK, /pharmacodynamic, or PD, profile compared to the native CSF-1 cytokine. Reduced clearance enables sustained PD activity from a single dose, unlike historical multiple dose per day necessary regimens of recombinant human CSF-1 administration. This CSF-1R agonist, NKTR-422, demonstrated inflammation resolution and tissue repair markers induction in tissue resident macrophages without induction of monocytosis and enhanced the efficacy of inflammatory cytokine blockade in rodent models.

