Nektar (NKTR) Starts New Restructuring Plan to Curb Cash Burn

Nektar NKTR announced a strategic reprioritization and cost restructuring plan that will enable management to extend its existing cash runway into mid-2026 and also re-align management’s pipeline focus on immunology.

To achieve these objectives, Nektar will reduce its existing workforce by around 60%. Once the restructuring plan is completed, it is expected to have around 55 employees. This includes changes in the top level of management, including the stepping down of the current chief medical officer and the chief financial officer. The company expects to complete this cost restructuring plan to be completed by June 2023.

These plans are expected to help Nektar save around $30 million in operating expenses. However, the company expects to incur $8 million during second-quarter 2023 to bring these changes into effect.

Management will prioritize the development of rezpegaldesleukin (rezpeg). This pipeline candidate is being developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly LLY targeting auto-immune indications.

In February, Nektar announced that a mid-stage study evaluating rezpeg in adults with moderately-to-severely active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) failed to achieve its primary endpoint. As a result, Lilly and Nektar decided not to continue the study further.

Following the failure of the above study, there is uncertainty whether Lilly will continue the partnership with Nektar to develop rezpeg. However, Nektar will continue to work on rezpeg, irrespective of Lilly’s involvement in the deal.

Currently, rezpeg is being evaluated by Lilly and Nektar in an early-stage study in atopic dermatitis (“AD”) indication. Last September, management announced positive data from a phase Ib study, evaluating rezpeg in AD patients. Data from this study showed dose-dependent improvement in AD patients over 12-week and 48-week treatment periods.

Nektar also plans to continue developing its lead oncology pipeline candidate, NKTR-255, in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and bladder cancer indications. Management is currently exploring strategic partnerships for developing NKTR-255.

We note that this restructuring plan comes a year after management initiated a restructuring plan in April 2022 following multiple development setbacks related to its then-lead pipeline candidate, bempeg. Post the failures, Nektar stopped all clinical studies on bempeg in early 2022. The candidate was being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers which was the company’s most lucrative deal, providing it with significant cash resources to support the progress of its pipeline and share development costs. However, following the discontinuation of the bempeg development, Nektar is not eligible to receive any payments from Bristol-Myers.

As part of that restructuring plan, Nektar bought its workforce down to nearly 70 employees to extend its cash runway into the first half of 2025.

