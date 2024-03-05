Nektar (NKTR) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenue Beat

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR reported an adjusted loss of 22 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 32 cents per share.

Total revenues increased 8.5% year over year to $23.9 million during the fourth quarter. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17 million.

Quarter in Detail

In the fourth quarter, product sales increased around 25.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $5.5 million.

Non-cash royalty revenues were $18.1 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter. Non-cash royalty revenues were better than our model estimate of $15 million.

License, collaboration and other revenues were $0.3 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.01 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development (R&D) expenses declined 13.8% to $29.9 million due to the winding down of the development of bempegaldesleukin (bempeg). NKTR stopped all clinical studies on bempeg in April 2022.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses declined 21% year over year to $17.3 million due to the discontinuation of the development of bempeg.

Cash and investments in marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2023 were $329.4 million compared with $372.7 million as of Sep 30.

Full-Year Results

In 2023, Nektar generated total revenues of $90.1 million, which decreased 2.1% year over year.

In the same period, the company recorded a loss of $1.45 per share compared with a loss of $1.97 in 2022.

2024 Guidance

Nektar expects revenues in the range of $75-$85 million in 2024, which includes $55-$65 million in non-cash royalties and $20-$25 million in product sales.

R&D costs are expected to be between $120 million and $130 million. G&A costs are anticipated to be between $70 million and $75 million. Nektar expects to end 2024 with $200-$225 million in cash and investments, which is likely to extend the cash runaway through the third quarter of 2026.

Pipeline Updates

Nektar has two key candidates in its pipeline, rezpegaldesleukin (rezpeg) and NKTR-255.

In October 2023, Nektar initiated a phase IIb study of rezpeg in biologic-naïve patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, also called eczema. Initial data from this study is expected in the first half of 2025.

NKTR regained full rights to rezpeg from Eli Lily LLY in April 2023 and took charge of its clinical development. Rezpeg was earlier developed in collaboration with LLY for several autoimmune indications.

Rezpeg is now a wholly owned asset of Nektar and the company owes no royalty payments to LLY.

Nektar is also initiating a phase IIb study on rezpeg for treating patients with alopecia areata in the ongoing month.

NKTR has a partnership with Cellular Biomedicine to develop NKTR-255 as a combination therapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients who are relapsed or refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy.

The study will investigate NKTR-255 in combination with Cellular Biomedicine’s C-TIL051 — a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy for the given indication. Enrollment in the study is currently ongoing.

NKTR-255 is also being evaluated in two separate mid-stage studies in combination with cell therapies and immunotherapy. Along with partner Merck KGaA, Nektar is evaluating NKTR-255 in combination with Bavencio (avelumab) in the phase II JAVELIN Bladder Medley study.

