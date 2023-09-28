Nektar (NKTR), Cellular Biomedicine Join for Lung Cancer Studies

Nektar NKTR announced a partnership with Cellular Biomedicine to develop its pipeline candidate, NKTR-255, as a combination therapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who are relapsed or refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy.

The early-stage study will evaluate NKTR-255, a novel IL-15 receptor agonist, in combination with Cellular Biomedicine’s C-TIL051 — a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for the same indication.

Per the collaboration, Cellular Biomedicine will add NKTR-255 to its ongoing phase I study of C-TIL05 in patients with NSCLC who are relapsed or refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. Both Nektar and Cellular Biomedicine will maintain the existing global rights to their respective investigational candidates.

NKTR-255 is being evaluated in two separate mid-stage studies, in combination with cell therapies and immunotherapy. In preclinical and earlier clinical studies, NKTR-255 showed improvements in proliferation and persistence of cellular therapies, including TIL, TCR and CAR-T to increase specific anti-tumor activity.

Nektar was looking for strategic partnership options for NKTR-255’s development. The collaboration with Cellular Biomedicine aligns perfectly with NKTR’s strategic plans.

Nektar’s another pipeline candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (rezpeg), is being developed in an early-stage study for patients suffering from moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema.

Earlier this month, shares of the company were up on positive new data for phase Ib study of rezpeg in AD. Data from the study showed that treatment with rezpeg led to a statistically significant improvement in clinical efficiency endpoints as measured by Body Surface Area, Dermatology Life Quality Index and Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure.

Nektar regained full rights to rezpeg from Eli Lily LLY in April 2023, and is now in-charge of its clinical development. Rezpeg is a wholly owned asset of Nektar, and the company owes no royalty payments to LLY.

Rezpeg was earlier developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly for several autoimmune indications. However, in February, LLY announced that the phase II study evaluating rezpeg for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) did not meet the primary endpoint of a reduction in SLE disease activity index at six months. LLY and Nektar were also co-developing the candidate for AD. Following the above setback, Eli Lilly notified Nektar that it did not intend to advance rezpeg for SLE treatment.

