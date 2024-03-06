Nektar (NKTR) Begins Phase IIb Study Rezpeg in Alopecia Areata

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR announced that it has initiated a new mid-stage study that will evaluate its pipeline candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (rezpeg), for treating patients with severe to very severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder characterized by patchy hair loss.

Alopecia areata is a condition affecting nearly 700,000 of the American population currently. The disease has a tremendous adverse impact on the quality of life of the patients.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled, global phase IIb study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of rezpeg in patients with severe to very severe alopecia areata over a period of 36-week induction treatment. The study will compare two different dosing regimens of rezpeg versus placebo in 84 participants during the induction period.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the study is the mean percent improvement in the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) at week 36 of treatment.

Shares of Nektar have plunged 33.5% in the past year compared with the industry's decline of 2.4%.



Nektar is also developing rezpeg for various other types of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

A phase IIb study is evaluating rezpeg in biologic-naïve patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, also called eczema. Initial data from this study is expected in the first half of 2025.

It is to be noted that NKTR regained full rights to rezpeg from Eli Lily LLY in April 2023, and took charge of its clinical development.

Rezpeg was earlier developed in collaboration with LLY for several autoimmune indications. It is now a wholly owned asset of Nektar and the company does not owe any further royalty payment to Lilly.

