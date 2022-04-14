Nektar, Bristol Myers end clinical trial program for cancer drug combo

April 14 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O and Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Thursday they have jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for their cancer drug bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

