Nekkar ASA to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 05:34 am EST

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA, a leader in industrial technology, is set to present its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, showcasing its innovative impact technologies and sustainable solutions for ocean-based industries. Investors and analysts can engage with the presentation through a live webcast, with an opportunity for questions. The company’s continued investment in digitalized technology highlights its commitment to growth in offshore energy, renewables, and aquaculture.

