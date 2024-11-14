Nekkar ASA Reports Strong Q3 Profit Growth and Future Ambitions

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA reported a 91% increase in net profit for Q3 2024, driven by a successful turnaround in its aquaculture supplier FiiZK and strong contributions from its portfolio companies. Despite a dip in revenue due to lower Syncrolift activity, the company remains optimistic, with a solid order backlog and new contracts in place. Nekkar aims to surpass NOK 2 billion in revenue by 2027, leveraging growth opportunities in naval, maritime, and aquaculture markets.

