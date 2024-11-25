Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA has announced a renewal of its share buy-back program, aiming to purchase up to 10.7 million shares with a budget of NOK 100 million. The program, executed by Pareto Securities, has already seen the acquisition of 129,153 shares at an average price of NOK 9.8960 per share during the 47th week of 2024. This strategic move is intended to serve corporate purposes and enhance shareholder value.

