News & Insights

Stocks

Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program

November 25, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nekkar ASA has announced a renewal of its share buy-back program, aiming to purchase up to 10.7 million shares with a budget of NOK 100 million. The program, executed by Pareto Securities, has already seen the acquisition of 129,153 shares at an average price of NOK 9.8960 per share during the 47th week of 2024. This strategic move is intended to serve corporate purposes and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into DE:0TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.