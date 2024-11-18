Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, aiming to purchase up to 10,742,711 shares with a budget of NOK 100 million. The program, managed independently by Pareto Securities, is set to conclude by May 30, 2025, and has already seen the acquisition of 166,796 shares in week 46 of 2024. This move is part of Nekkar’s strategy to utilize its financial resources for corporate purposes.

For further insights into DE:0TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.