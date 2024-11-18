News & Insights

Stocks

Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program

November 18, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, aiming to purchase up to 10,742,711 shares with a budget of NOK 100 million. The program, managed independently by Pareto Securities, is set to conclude by May 30, 2025, and has already seen the acquisition of 166,796 shares in week 46 of 2024. This move is part of Nekkar’s strategy to utilize its financial resources for corporate purposes.

For further insights into DE:0TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.