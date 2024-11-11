Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA has announced the renewal of its share buy-back program, with plans to repurchase up to 10,742,711 shares valued at a maximum of NOK 100 million by May 30, 2025. The program, managed by Pareto Securities, aims to enhance corporate strategy, as evidenced by the recent acquisition of 248,300 shares at an average price of NOK 10.4289 per share. This move reflects Nekkar’s commitment to leveraging its financial assets for growth and shareholder value.

