News & Insights

Stocks

Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program

November 11, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA has announced the renewal of its share buy-back program, with plans to repurchase up to 10,742,711 shares valued at a maximum of NOK 100 million by May 30, 2025. The program, managed by Pareto Securities, aims to enhance corporate strategy, as evidenced by the recent acquisition of 248,300 shares at an average price of NOK 10.4289 per share. This move reflects Nekkar’s commitment to leveraging its financial assets for growth and shareholder value.

For further insights into DE:0TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.