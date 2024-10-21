Nekkar ASA Launches Renewed Share Buy-Back Program

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, aiming to purchase up to 10,742,711 shares with a maximum investment of NOK 100 million. Managed independently by Pareto Securities, the program has already seen the acquisition of 316,390 shares at an average price of NOK 9.5289 per share. The initiative, which commenced on June 7th, 2024, is set to conclude by May 30th, 2025.

For further insights into DE:0TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.