Nekkar ASA Launches Extensive Share Buy-Back Program

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 10,742,711 shares with a maximum expenditure of NOK 100 million. The program, managed independently by Pareto Securities, will run until May 30, 2025. During a recent trading week, Nekkar repurchased 115,123 shares, increasing its treasury stock to 3.403% of the company’s total shares.

For further insights into DE:0TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.