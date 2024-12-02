News & Insights

Nekkar ASA Launches Extensive Share Buy-Back Program

December 02, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 10,742,711 shares with a maximum expenditure of NOK 100 million. The program, managed independently by Pareto Securities, will run until May 30, 2025. During a recent trading week, Nekkar repurchased 115,123 shares, increasing its treasury stock to 3.403% of the company’s total shares.

For further insights into DE:0TT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

