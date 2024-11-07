Nekkar ASA to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA, a leader in industrial technology, is set to unveil its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, 2024. Known for its innovations in impact technologies and software solutions, Nekkar combines its legacy in shiplift with sustainable technologies for ocean-based industries. The presentation will be led by CEO Ole Falk Hansen and is available for live viewing online.

