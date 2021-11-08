Neinor shares suspended after report on talks to buy Via Celere

Adds suspension of the shares

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Trading of shares of Spanish residential real estate developer Neinor Homes HOME.MC was suspended on Monday morning after the Expansion newspaper reported that company is in talks to buy rival Via Celere.

The Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said it ordered the suspension on Monday morning until Neinor releases a filing.

Neinor is in advanced talks with U.S.-based investment fund Varde, which controls Via Celere, the newspaper said, citing sources with knowledge of the talks.

With the acquisition, Neinor would become the largest residential real estate developer in Spain, Expansion said, without providing a value for Via Celere.

Earlier this year, Neinor took over Quabit, another Spanish real estate developer partly owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

A spokesperson for Varde declined to comment while officials at Neinor and Via Celere did not return emails and calls seeking comment.

