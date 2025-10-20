Markets

Neinor Shareholders Approve Tender Offer For AEDAS Homes; Reiterates FY25 Targets

October 20, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Neinor Homes (HOME.MC) said its shareholders have approved the voluntary tender offer for 100% of AEDAS Homes at the EGSM. The company reiterated expectation to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For fiscal 2025, Neinor expects revenues to remain in the range of 600-700 million euros. Neinor expects gross margins to reach approximately 28% while, at EBITDA level, reiterates objective of 100-110 million euros. Neinor has received the Final Construction Certificate for 100% of the developments scheduled for delivery in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.