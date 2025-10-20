Neinor Shareholders Approve Tender Offer For AEDAS Homes; Reiterates FY25 Targets

(RTTNews) - Neinor Homes (HOME.MC) said its shareholders have approved the voluntary tender offer for 100% of AEDAS Homes at the EGSM. The company reiterated expectation to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For fiscal 2025, Neinor expects revenues to remain in the range of 600-700 million euros. Neinor expects gross margins to reach approximately 28% while, at EBITDA level, reiterates objective of 100-110 million euros. Neinor has received the Final Construction Certificate for 100% of the developments scheduled for delivery in 2025.

