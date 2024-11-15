Neinor Homes Plans Capital Reduction Meeting for 2024

Neinor Homes (ES:HOME) has released an update.

Neinor Homes is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 17, 2024, where shareholders will discuss a proposed capital reduction aimed at returning contributions by decreasing the nominal value of shares. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial adjustments and will involve amendments to its corporate bylaws. Shareholders can participate in person or via remote communication, ensuring broad accessibility.

