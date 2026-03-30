Neinor Homes Launches EUR 50 Mln Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Neinor Homes SA (HOME.MC, NNRHF), a Spanish real estate developer, on Monday announced the launch of a share buyback programme of up to 3 million shares.

The programme represents an investment of up to 50 million euros.

The programme will be used to meet obligations under share-based remuneration plans and to reduce share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares.

The buyback forms part of the company's 500 million euro shareholder remuneration plan for the 2026 to 2027 period, of which 92 million euros have already been distributed.

The company said the programme is intended to enhance shareholder returns and improve earnings per share.

On Friday, Neinor Homes closed trading, 0.75% higher at EUR 16.10 on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

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