Neiman Marcus expects to emerge from bankruptcy by end of this month

Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Neiman Marcus Group said on Friday it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of this month under a restructuring plan that is likely to eliminate more than $4 billion of its debt.

The high-end retailer said certain institutional investors will fund a $750 million exit financing package. (https://reut.rs/3lQGqFE)

