Neil Young strokes boomers’ hearts of gold

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big U.S. banks are the new target of Neil Young’s crusade against the Man. The singer-songwriter from Toronto, famous for lilting melodies about men growing old and lonely, is calling for baby boomers, the generation that enjoyed a gold rush of sorts, to move their vast resources out of banks like JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to protest climate change. He also reckons Spotify Technology staff should quit their jobs.

Young’s target is widening like a hurricane. He recently yanked his music from Spotify after objecting to being on the same platform as podcaster Joe Rogan, whom he accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines. Climate change is a broader issue for baby boomers to embrace. Heeding Young’s exhortation would force many of them to move their money out of America’s top financial institutions, potentially endangering their gold-plated pensions. A generation set in its ways may find that it’s “strange I should change”, but if anyone can convince them, it may be this troubadour. (By Aimee Donnellan)

