US Markets

Neil Woodford's flagship Equity Income Fund to be shut down

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

Embattled money manager Neil Woodford's suspended LF Woodford Equity Income Fund is to be wound up, the fund's administrator Link Fund Solutions (LFS) said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Embattled money manager Neil Woodford's suspended LF Woodford Equity Income Fund is to be wound up, the fund's administrator Link Fund Solutions (LFS) said on Tuesday.

Former star fund manager Woodford will cease to be the investment manager of the fund with immediate effect, it said.

BlackRock Advisers will take charge of selling the fund's listed assets while PJT Partners will continue with its previously agreed role in helping to sell the fund's highly illiquid assets, Link said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular