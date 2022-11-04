Neil Gagnon Saws Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) after Q3 Results Print

Neil Gagnon has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,449,640 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In his previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2,186,963 shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Lumber Liquidators published reported Q3 earnings on November 2 and reported the following:

- Net sales of $268.8 million decreased $13.4 million, or 4.8%, from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued lower consumer spending versus last year, which more than offset just under double-digit growth in sales to Pro customers

- Comparable store sales decreased 7.3% from the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease in comparable store sales primarily reflected the same drivers as the change in net sales

- Gross margin and adjusted gross margin of 35.6% decreased 170 basis points as a percentage of sales compared to the same period last year, primarily reflecting significantly higher material and transportation costs (collectively up more than 800 basis points) that the Company was able to partially mitigate through pricing, promotion and alternative country/vendor sourcing strategies

- SG&A as a percentage of net sales of 37.1% increased 410 basis points compared to the third quarter of last year; adjusted SG&A1 as a percentage of net sales of 37.1% increased 400 basis points compared to the third quarter of last year, primarily driven by investments to support the Company?s long-term growth, continued investment in customer facing and distribution center personnel, and deleverage on lower net sales

- Operating margin of (1.5%) decreased 580 basis points compared to the third quarter of last year; adjusted operating margin1 of (1.6%) decreased 570 basis points compared to the third quarter of last year, primarily reflecting increased SG&A as a percentage of net sales and lower gross margin

- Loss per diluted share of $0.13 decreased $0.43 compared to the third quarter of last year; adjusted loss per diluted share1 of $0.14 decreased $0.43 compared to the third quarter of last year

- During the third quarter of 2022, the Company opened two new stores, bringing total store count to 439 as of September 30, 2022

- During the third quarter of 2022, the Company reduced the percent of merchandise receipts subject to Section 301 tariffs to 16% from 22% during the third quarter of 2021

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 4,875,857 shares representing 16.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764,023 shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LL by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 3,685,602 shares representing 12.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,682,540 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LL by 16.19% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund, Inc. holds 2,320,744 shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329,444 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LL by 19.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,040,952 shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091,098 shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LL by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 1,814,419 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991,410 shares, representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LL by 84.87% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc is 0.0530%, a decrease of 9.1865%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 25,316,825 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

