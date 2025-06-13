Neil Berkley Appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer at Alector, Inc. Following Marc Grasso’s Departure

Neil Berkley appointed Interim CFO of Alector, succeeding Marc Grasso, effective June 20, 2025, as company advances neurodegeneration therapies.

Quiver AI Summary

Alector, Inc. announced that Neil Berkley, M.B.A., will become the Interim Chief Financial Officer effective June 20, 2025, after Marc Grasso, M.D., concludes his tenure to pursue other opportunities. Berkley, currently the Chief Business Officer, will retain his role while taking on the CFO responsibilities, ensuring a smooth transition. CEO Arnon Rosenthal praised Grasso for his significant contributions and the strong financial position he established, allowing Alector to advance its clinical programs. The company is focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and is on track to announce key clinical trial data in late 2025, while continuing to leverage its proprietary blood-brain barrier technology platform.

Potential Positives

Neil Berkley, M.B.A., has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, ensuring continuity in leadership following Marc Grasso's tenure.

Alector has a solid financial position and a cash runway extending into the second half of 2027, allowing for ongoing development of its clinical pipeline.

The company is on track to release pivotal trial data for its lead candidate in frontotemporal dementia by Q4 2025, indicating progress in its clinical programs.

Alector is advancing its proprietary blood-brain barrier technology platform, which may enhance the efficacy of its therapeutics, potentially improving patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

The departure of Marc Grasso, M.D., as CFO may raise concerns about stability and continuity in the company's financial leadership during a critical period for advancing their clinical candidates.

Neil Berkley's appointment as Interim CFO could lead to doubts regarding his ability to effectively manage financial strategy while simultaneously handling his existing responsibilities as Chief Business Officer.

Alector's reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to uncertainty for investors, especially given the associated risks and uncertainties outlined in their SEC filings that could impact future performance.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer?

Neil Berkley, M.B.A., has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Alector.

When will Marc Grasso conclude his tenure at Alector?

Marc Grasso will conclude his tenure on June 20, 2025, to pursue other opportunities.

What role did Marc Grasso play at Alector?

Marc Grasso strengthened Alector's financial position and built a high-performing finance team since February 2022.

What is Alector's focus as a biotechnology company?

Alector focuses on developing therapies to counteract the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

What are Alector's clinical candidates in development?

Alector has two late-stage clinical candidates targeting frontotemporal dementia and early Alzheimer's disease, collaborating with GSK.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALEC Insider Trading Activity

$ALEC insiders have traded $ALEC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA KENKARE-MITRA (President and Head of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,963 shares for an estimated $74,636 .

. ARNON ROSENTHAL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 52,087 shares for an estimated $69,713

MARC GRASSO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,488 shares for an estimated $22,067

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $ALEC stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





--





Neil Berkley, M.B.A., appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Marc Grasso, M.D.,





effective June 20, 2025 --







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Marc Grasso, M.D., will conclude his tenure with the company, effective June 20, 2025, to pursue other opportunities. Neil Berkley, M.B.A., the company’s Chief Business Officer, will assume the role of Interim CFO while continuing in his current position.





“Marc has been a valuable member of our leadership team and a strong steward of the company since joining Alector in February 2022,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alector. “He played a key role in strengthening our financial position and building a high-performing finance team. With cash runway into the second half of 2027, Alector is well positioned to advance our clinical, preclinical, and research programs through key inflection points. As Neil steps into the role of Interim CFO, the solid financial infrastructure established under Marc’s leadership, combined with Neil’s experience in corporate development and business strategy, will help ensure a smooth transition. We thank Marc for his significant contributions and wish him continued success in his next chapter, and we look forward to Neil’s expanding leadership role as Chief Business Officer and Interim CFO.”





Alector currently has two late-stage clinical candidates being developed in collaboration with GSK. The company remains on track to report topline data from the pivotal INFRONT-3 Phase 3 trial of latozinemab in frontotemporal dementia with a



GRN



gene mutation (FTD-



GRN



) in Q4 2025 and completed enrollment in the PROGRESS-AD Phase 2 trial of AL101 in early Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in April 2025. Additionally, Alector continues to strategically pursue research and preclinical programs selectively supported by its proprietary blood-brain barrier technology platform, Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), including ADP037-ABC, its brain-penetrant anti-amyloid beta antibody for AD, and ADP050-ABC, its brain-penetrant GCase enzyme replacement therapy for Parkinson’s disease.





“It has been an honor to contribute to Alector’s mission of developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases,” said Dr. Grasso. “I’m proud of the financial position the team has established to support the company’s progress. I have full confidence in Neil and the entire leadership team to guide Alector through this next phase. I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition and wish Alector continued success in advancing its important pipeline.”







About Neil Berkley, M.B.A.







Neil Berkley joined Alector in March 2024 as Chief Business Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience in corporate and business development across pharma and biotech. Before joining Alector, he served as Chief Corporate Development Officer at Juvena Therapeutics, Chief Business Officer at AbCellera, and Vice President and Head of Business Development at Halozyme Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Cadence Pharmaceuticals, Acadia, and GSK, among others. He holds a B.S. in Molecular Biology from the University of California, San Diego, as well as an M.S. in Cellular and Molecular Biology and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.







About Alector







Alector is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology, and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of genetically validated programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace missing proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector’s product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, such as frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit



www.alector.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business plans, business strategy, product candidates, blood-brain barrier technology platform, research and preclinical pipeline, planned and ongoing preclinical studies and clinical trials, anticipated timing of and detail regarding release of data for INFRONT-3, expected milestones, expectations of our collaboration with GSK, expectations of our interactions with regulatory authorities, and financial and cash guidance. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties as set forth in Alector’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as the other documents Alector files from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Alector to differ materially from those contained in Alector’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Alector specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.







Alector Contacts



:





Alector





Katie Hogan





202-549-0557







katie.hogan@alector.com







Argot Partners (media)





David Rosen





646-461-6387









alector@argotpartners.com









Argot Partners (investors)





Laura Perry





212-600-1902









alector@argotpartners.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.