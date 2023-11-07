Neil Anders on How to Navigate High Interest Rates, the Housing Market, and More

Most prospective homeowners avoid buying in high interest rate environments, like the economic conditions of the last few years. Understandably, these buyers are worried about locking themselves into unreasonably high monthly payments because they didn't patiently wait out the market. To this point, most experts and industry professionals advise clients to follow this strategy wholeheartedly.

However, Neil Anders, Vice President of Sales at Trusted Rate, offers contrary advice. Anders does not only believe the standard industry advice is misguided, but he also believes that right now is an ideal time to purchase real estate - especially for investors building a large portfolio.

Many sharks love it when interest rates go up precisely because the average buyer runs away and sellers lower their prices with less competition. Then, when the rates go down again and the buyers return, housing prices skyrocket once again. However, the investor who purchased property at a low price because of a lack of competition due to high interest rates can always refinance their loan when interest rates go down. This leaves the average buyer with a higher price and the patient investor with the best of both worlds having secured the lowest purchase price and a reasonable interest rate because they had the foresight to temporarily stomach higher rates and refinance. Simply put, you can never renegotiate the transaction price of a home sale after the fact, but you can always refinance the mortgage.

Anders believes the average homeowner can benefit from this strategy in the same way larger investors do.

While this counterintuitive advice is evergreen, Anders believes it's particularly pertinent right now as we officially move into election season. Anders astutely points out that, regardless of which party is in power, the incumbent party has a vested interest in lowering interest rates in election years. Both parties do it as neither wants the opposing candidate to use high interest rates as ammo against the other. Additionally, based on his analysis of inflation indicators and historical data, Anders believes interest rates are aligned for a drop, meaning housing prices are about to jump again. For anyone looking to follow Anders’s advice, now would be the time to find the lowest possible price while dealing with higher interest rates for a shorter period of time.

Neil Anders has 20 years of experience helping people secure loans to buy homes. Since his start, Anders has not lost his passion for helping people achieve the American dream of homeownership. Anders and his team are responsible for 7000 fundings. Anders facilitates transparent communication and smooth transactions for both sides of the real estate title and escrow. Too often, deals fall apart because simple details are withheld, especially from listing agents. With no shortage of horror stories floating around, Anders hopes to set an example and new standard in the industry with his daily transparent and authentic communication to all parties in the deal — not just the buyer and buyer’s agent, but also the seller’s agent.

Catch Anders on Financing the American Dream on CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg, or Travel Channel through Apple TV or any other streaming service. Anders represents Orange County as a host for the region on the show.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. and Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2023. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

