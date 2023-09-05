Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Decreased by 6.86% to 25.39

The average one-year price target for Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) has been revised to 25.39 / share. This is an decrease of 6.86% from the prior estimate of 27.26 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.00% from the latest reported closing price of 15.48 / share.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Maintains 1.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neighbourly Pharmacy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBLY is 0.06%, an increase of 42.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.11% to 1,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 840K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBLY by 47.14% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBLY by 42.38% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 29.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBLY by 29.62% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.