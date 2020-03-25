Negotiators reach agreement on massive U.S. coronavirus response bill - Trump aide

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, White House official Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday.

"We have a deal," Ueland told reporters after days of negotiations on a stimulus package expected to be worth $2 trillion.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Kim Coghill)

