Negotiators reach agreement on massive U.S. coronavirus response bill - Trump aide

Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

U.S. senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, White House official Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday.

"We have a deal," Ueland told reporters after days of negotiations on a stimulus package expected to be worth $2 trillion.

