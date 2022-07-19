Negotiations over Uniper rescue remain delicate - Finnish minister

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Negotiations over how to rescue ailing German gas importer Uniper are still in a delicate phase after nearly two weeks of daily talks, Finnish state ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters on Tuesday.

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Negotiations over how to rescue ailing German gas importer Uniper UN01.DE are still in a delicate phase after nearly two weeks of daily talks, Finnish state ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters on Tuesday.

Helsinki is negotiating with Berlin about a rescue plan for struggling German utility Uniper UN01.DE, hit by curtailed Russian gas exports.

The Finnish government owns 51% of Fortum FORTUM.HE, the majority owner of Uniper with a 78%-stake.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto,editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters