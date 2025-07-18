$NEGG stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NEGG stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,691,129 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NEGG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NEGG stock page):
$NEGG Insider Trading Activity
$NEGG insiders have traded $NEGG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEGG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VLADIMIR GALKIN has made 8 purchases buying 455,452 shares for an estimated $14,849,365 and 0 sales.
$NEGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $NEGG stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 607,012 shares (+6964.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,126,111
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 10,759 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,408
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 9,043 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,571
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 6,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,929
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 5,607 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,876
- UBS GROUP AG removed 4,236 shares (-84.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,815
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,849 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,822
