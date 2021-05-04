Negative-yielding euro zone debt pool lowest in almost a year - Tradeweb

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds shrank last month to the lowest in almost a year, as brighter economic prospects pushed up borrowing costs across the bloc, Tradeweb data showed on Tuesday.

Tradeweb said the market value of negative-yield euro-denominated government bonds traded on its platform stood at around 5.31 trillion euros ($6.38 trillion) as of the end of April, down from 5.92 trillion euros at the end of March.

That accounted for almost 60% of a total market worth roughly 8.9 trillion euros in April, the lowest share since May last year.

The market value of British gilts on the Tradeweb platform with negative yields stood at around 629 billion pounds ($872.49 billion) at the end of April, or almost 26% of a total market worth around 2.45 trillion pounds.

This was down from 28% at end-March and marked the lowest share since Tradeweb starting collating the UK data for Reuters a year ago.

Tradeweb data also showed a 1.3 trillion-euro pool of negative-yielding euro-denominated investment grade paper -- almost 37% of the total market at the end of April. This was broadly unchanged from the previous month.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.