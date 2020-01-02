Negative-yield bond pool shrinks as trade tensions ease, hopes for growth rise

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The euro zone's pool of negative-yielding government bonds shrank in December to its lowest since May, Tradeweb data showed on Thursday, reflecting easing fears about world trade tensions and hopes for a brighter economic outlook.

Negative yields on bonds, where investors are effectively paying governments or corporations to own their debt, ballooned to records last year as a bitter trade war and recession fears boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

As those worries ebbed in recent months, supported by signs that the worst may be over for the economy, the pool of negative-yielding bonds has also started to shrink.

Euro zone government bonds trading on the Tradeweb platform with negative yields fell to 4.14 trillion euros ($4.63 trillion) at the end of December, roughly 52% of the total 8 trillion-euro market, data released on Thursday showed.

For interactive version of chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/35bJCC8

That was down from around 57% in November. As a share of the total traded on Tradeweb, the sub-zero pool was at its smallest since May. At the peak of the bond rally in September, negative-yielding government bonds rose to a record 5.63 trillion euros, according to Tradweb.

Globally, the pool of negative-yielding bonds peaked at around $17 trillion last year and is now estimated at around $12 trillion.

Indeed, a selloff in bond markets since September has pushed some yields in the bloc back above 0%.

On Thursday, German 15-year government bond yields touched 0.001% DE15YT=RR -- turning positive for the first time since July. The benchmark 10-year bond is at -0.16% DE10YT=RR -- its highest yield in seven months.

Analysts said an upcoming strategic review at the European Central Bank could be significant for negative-yielding bonds.

Last month, Sweden's central bank ended five years of negative interest rates despite a slowdown in the economy and global uncertainty .

Cutting rates below 0%, in turn pushing government borrowing costs sub-zero, has been part of a strategy by central banks such as the ECB to boost inflation and economic growth.

But when rates are very low or below zero, the interest income that savers receive collapses, which can weigh on spending. Bank profitability is also damaged.

"If the ECB decides it doesn't want to push negative rates further or follow Sweden and end the experiment, that would have significant repercussions," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

"We think the ECB will maintain negative rates, and as suggested by its forward guidance, there is scope for further cuts if things deteriorate. So at the moment we wouldn't expect the total stock of negative-yielding bonds to decline significantly further."

Negative-yielding bond yields in the euro zonehttps://tmsnrt.rs/35cKcQd

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao, Larry King)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.