Neenah Paper Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Neenah Paper Inc. (NP) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Feb. 17, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.neenah.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

For a replay call, dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and entering access code 21621.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.