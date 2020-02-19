Markets

Neenah Paper Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 19, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.neenah.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 444-2208 (US) or (412) 317-5236 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International), Access Code 10138995.

