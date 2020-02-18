Neenah Paper, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $15.6 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $12.9 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.7 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $213.6 million from $240.9 million last year.

Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $14.7 Mln. vs. $9.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $213.6 Mln vs. $240.9 Mln last year.

