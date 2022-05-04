Neenah Paper, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.7 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $8.3M, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.6M or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $284.8M from $227.0M last year.

Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.7 Mln. vs. $8.3M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $284.8M vs. $227.0M last year.

