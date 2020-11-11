Dividends
Neenah, Inc. (NP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Neenah, Inc. (NP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.49, the dividend yield is 4.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NP was $44.49, representing a -42.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.55 and a 33.04% increase over the 52 week low of $33.44.

NP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). NP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63. Zacks Investment Research reports NP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.77%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

