Neenah, Inc. (NP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Neenah, Inc. (NP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.97, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NP was $53.97, representing a -12.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.49 and a 34.69% increase over the 52 week low of $40.07.

NP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and International Paper Company (IP). NP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.49.

