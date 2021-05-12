Neenah, Inc. (NP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Neenah, Inc. (NP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.61, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NP was $55.61, representing a -9.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.49 and a 54.28% increase over the 52 week low of $36.05.

NP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). NP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.44.

