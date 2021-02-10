Neenah, Inc. (NP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Neenah, Inc. (NP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NP was $56.75, representing a -20.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.70 and a 69.71% increase over the 52 week low of $33.44.

NP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). NP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.63.

