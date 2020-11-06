Neenah, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.3% to hit US$191m. Neenah also reported a statutory profit of US$0.46, which was an impressive 92% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:NP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Neenah's three analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$813.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Neenah is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.89 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$842.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.75 in 2021. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$53.33, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Neenah, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Neenah is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Neenah's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 1.7% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.05% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 0.7% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Neenah to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Neenah following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Neenah's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$53.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Neenah analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Neenah is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.