Needham Upgrades Zoom Communications (WBAG:ZOOM)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Needham upgraded their outlook for Zoom Communications (WBAG:ZOOM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.91% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zoom Communications is € 80,73/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 58,47 to a high of € 107,55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from its latest reported closing price of € 73,45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoom Communications is 5,243MM, an increase of 11.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68, a decrease of 1.89% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoom Communications. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZOOM is 0.23%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 199,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,406K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,539K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOOM by 78.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,398K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,443K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOOM by 14.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,422K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,386K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOOM by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 5,786K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,477K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing an increase of 64.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOOM by 149.10% over the last quarter.

