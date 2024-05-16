Needham Upgrades ZimVie (ZIMV)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, Needham upgraded their outlook for ZimVie (NasdaqGS:ZIMV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.16% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for ZimVie is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.16% from its latest reported closing price of 16.68.

The projected annual revenue for ZimVie is 951MM, an increase of 108.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZimVie. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIMV is 0.09%, an increase of 14.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 27,594K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIMV is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,250K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,435K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 53.28% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,272K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 86.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 589.80% over the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 1,000K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 886K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

