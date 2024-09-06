Needham Upgrades Yext (YEXT)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Needham upgraded their outlook for Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.58% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Yext is $7.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.58% from its latest reported closing price of $5.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Yext is 457MM, an increase of 15.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yext. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YEXT is 0.15%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 102,519K shares. The put/call ratio of YEXT is 5.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 11,474K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 8,267K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,676K shares , representing an increase of 19.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 4,735K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,209K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 0.59% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,166K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 4.70% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 4,154K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares , representing an increase of 26.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Yext Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext, the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions - wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's - as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization - trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.