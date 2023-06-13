Needham Upgrades Surmodics (SRDX)

Fintel reports that on June 13, 2023, Needham upgraded their outlook for Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.24% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surmodics is 57.46. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 153.24% from its latest reported closing price of 22.69.

The projected annual revenue for Surmodics is 114MM, an increase of 10.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surmodics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRDX is 0.06%, a decrease of 38.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 14,224K shares. The put/call ratio of SRDX is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 2,358K shares representing 16.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 74.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,038K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 997K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 71.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 146.74% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 893K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 44.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 633K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRDX by 29.47% over the last quarter.

Surmodics Background Information

Surmodics is the global leader in surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and a leading provider of chemical components for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company's expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics' website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the SEC.

