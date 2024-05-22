Needham Upgrades Stryker (SYK)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, Needham upgraded their outlook for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.09% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stryker is 387.00. The forecasts range from a low of 348.45 to a high of $426.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.09% from its latest reported closing price of 330.51.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is 20,716MM, a decrease of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 166 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.52%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 326,229K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 18,596K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,880K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,542K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 48.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,836K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,163K shares , representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 1.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,738K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,983K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,205K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Stryker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

