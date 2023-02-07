Needham Upgrades Personalis (PSNL)

On February 6, 2023, Needham upgraded their outlook for Personalis from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.08% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Personalis is $8.77. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 126.08% from its latest reported closing price of $3.88.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is $84MM, an increase of 21.83%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.40.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 5,500,400 shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446,512 shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 16.29% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,268,887 shares representing 11.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415,838 shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,773,398 shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859,746 shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 13.25% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,566,344 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572,176 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,487,962 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732,921 shares, representing an increase of 50.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 66.56% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is a decrease of 116 owner(s) or 42.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PSNL is 0.0390%, an increase of 60.7671%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 36,480K shares.

Personalis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

