Needham Upgrades Nova (NVMI)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for Nova (NasdaqGS:NVMI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.20% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nova is $373.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $282.24 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.20% from its latest reported closing price of $445.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nova is 816MM, a decrease of 4.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVMI is 0.42%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 24,793K shares. The put/call ratio of NVMI is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,942K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares , representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 5.33% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,828K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,691K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,429K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,396K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,327K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing a decrease of 16.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 23.46% over the last quarter.

