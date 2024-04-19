Needham Upgrades Netflix (NFLX)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Needham upgraded their outlook for Netflix (NasdaqGS:NFLX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.52% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Netflix is 644.23. The forecasts range from a low of 444.40 to a high of $803.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from its latest reported closing price of 610.56.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 38,593MM, an increase of 10.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 174 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.66%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 410,066K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,739K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,796K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,825K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,331K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,745K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,666K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 16.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,592K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,548K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,289K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

