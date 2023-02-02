Needham Upgrades NeoGenomics (NEO)

On February 1, 2023, Needham upgraded their outlook for NeoGenomics from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.75% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NeoGenomics is $16.09. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.75% from its latest reported closing price of $12.50.

The projected annual revenue for NeoGenomics is $540MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.53.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,202,206 shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667,149 shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,180,735 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,767,650 shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 169.27% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,961,144 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045,692 shares, representing an increase of 82.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 554.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,575,450 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500,254 shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,208,459 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522,668 shares, representing a decrease of 103.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 45.04% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGenomics. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 7.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NEO is 0.1075%, an increase of 1.4086%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 133,470K shares.

Neogenomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

